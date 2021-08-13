Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.49. 2,722,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

