Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.80. 853,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

