Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post sales of $223.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.30 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $848.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,024. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,883.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

