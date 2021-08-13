Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of $4.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is $11.18. Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 696.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 173,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

