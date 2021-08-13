Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 133,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.