Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 682,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

