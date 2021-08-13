Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

