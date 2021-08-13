Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.
Shares of BR stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.
