Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 975.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON BVIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 986.50 ($12.89). 112,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 962.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

