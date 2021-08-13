Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

