Brian A. Hennessy Acquires 2,500 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Brian A. Hennessy acquired 2,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $24,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,168.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HNNA stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.50.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

