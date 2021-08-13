Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BDNHF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99.
Brewin Dolphin Company Profile
