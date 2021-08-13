Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BDNHF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

