Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.20 ($94.35).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR stock opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.91.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.