Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.20 ($94.35).

BNR stock opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.91.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

