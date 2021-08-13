Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 8,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,263. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
