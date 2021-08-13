Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 8,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,263. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

