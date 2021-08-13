Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD opened at C$241.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$230.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.