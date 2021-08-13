Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of BYDGF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.18. 330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

