Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 957,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $125.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.63. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.