Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

