Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 1,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

