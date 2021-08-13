Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,363,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

