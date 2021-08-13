Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,582 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.17% of ONE Gas worth $46,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $220,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of OGS opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.