Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.72% of Franklin Electric worth $27,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.