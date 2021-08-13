Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 35.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 313.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,624. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $206.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

