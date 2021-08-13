Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $29.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $29,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

