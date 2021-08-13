Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.27% of Dorman Products worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DORM stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

