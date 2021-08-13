Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$52.25 at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.02.

Boralex stock opened at C$36.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.16. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$32.24 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

