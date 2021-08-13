Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 222,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $468.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.