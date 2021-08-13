Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on LCNB Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LCNB in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

