BMO Capital Markets Trims Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price to $42.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VMEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

