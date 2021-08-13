BMO Capital Markets Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 12,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

