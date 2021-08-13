BMO Capital Markets Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.14.

FCR.UN opened at C$17.99 on Monday. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.70.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

