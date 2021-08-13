BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

PECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.30 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

