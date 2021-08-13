BMO Capital Markets Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $42.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

