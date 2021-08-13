bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

