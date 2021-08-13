Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $23.24. Blue Bird shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $605.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

