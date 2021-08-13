Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blend Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.78.

NYSE:BLND opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

