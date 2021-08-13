BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

BKCC stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

