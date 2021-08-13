BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.18 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 101,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

