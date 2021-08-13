BitBall Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,567.84 or 0.99860711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00072080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

