Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital to C$11.75 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

BDT stock opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$499.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

