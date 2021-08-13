Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.92 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.