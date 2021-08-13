Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.