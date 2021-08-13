Birake Trading Down 17.3% This Week (BIR)

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Birake coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Birake has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Birake has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Birake Profile

Birake’s total supply is 95,143,645 coins and its circulating supply is 91,123,387 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birake is birake.com . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Birake

