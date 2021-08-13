BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BioSig Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

