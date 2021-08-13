Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 38,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

BMEA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.