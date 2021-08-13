BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLRX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

