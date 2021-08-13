BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $45.27. 12,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

