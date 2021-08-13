BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.