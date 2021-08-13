Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.01 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.01 billion and $5.71 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00880574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00110400 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043728 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,010,106,728 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

