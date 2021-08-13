Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €28.76 ($33.84) on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of €33.24 ($39.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

