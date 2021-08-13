Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BGFV stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 742,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $534.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

